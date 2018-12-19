SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been indicted on a charge of drug induced homicide.
Justin Callarman was indicted by a Sangamon County Grand Jury on Dec. 12 and arrested by the Sangamon County Sheriffs Office Drug Unit on Dec. 13.
He is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Callarman is accused of delivering a substance containing heroin and fentanyl to someone who died from using the drug.
If convicted, Callarman faces between 15 and 30 years in prison.
State's Attorney Dan Wright stated "this case is a tragic example of the dangers of illegal drugs and their impact on our community. The public should know that local law enforcement will aggressively pursue investigations of similar drug-related deaths and my office will continue to prosecute those responsible."
Sheriff Jack Campbell added, "The Sheriffs Office will continue to work with all of our law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of our citizens. We appreciate the action taken by the State's Attorney's Office to take this suspect off the street."