KINCAID, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested and charged with drug induced homicide.
On February 22, 2023, Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 and Division of Forensic Services Crime Scene Investigators were requested by the Kincaid Police Department to investigate a suspicious death in Kincaid.
At approximately 1:40 p.m., the Kincaid Police Department responded to a residence in the 500 block of Richardson Avenue in Kincaid for a well-being check.
Officers found a 40-year-old man, identified as Daniel Durbin, dead inside the residence.
Due to the suspicious nature of the death, ISP DCI Zone 4 Agents and ISP Crime Scene Investigators responded to collect evidence and interview witnesses.
On May 11, 2023, the Christian County State’s Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Bradley P. Graham, 39, for Drug-Induced Homicide.
Agents from ISP DCI Zone 4 and Deputies from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office arrested Graham later that day and took him to the Christian County Jail.
Bond was set at $1,000,000.
The investigation is active and ongoing, and no additional information will be released at this time.
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
