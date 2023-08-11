SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been charged with driving under the influence in a Springfield crash that left a 19-year-old woman dead.
The three-vehicle crash happened on Aug. 6 at 4:05 a.m. at the intersection of S. 14th St. and E. Cook St.
Arriving Springfield Police officers found a woman who had been ejected from one of the vehicles. She was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital for treatment, but she did not survive.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the woman as Doneille A. Burton of Springfield.
More passengers from the two vehicles were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
The third vehicle involved was a parked car and was unoccupied.
Treyvon D. McKinney, 19, of Springfield was arrested for aggravated DUI.
Police said the preliminary investigation revealed McKinney ran the stop sign at 14th and Cook and struck the vehicle in which Burton was travelling.
The Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene for traffic crash reconstruction and interview witnesses.
This crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.
