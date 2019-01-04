MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A man was arrested in Mattoon after police said he ran from officers on a motorized bicycle.
38-year-old Gregory Lauter was charged with aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.
He was arrested Dec. 30 just before midnight near 900 NCR at 620 East just North of Mattoon.
Police said he was riding in the 700 block of S. 6th St. when police tried to stop him for speeding.
When he saw the police lights, officers said he sped up and blew through a stop light and three stop signs.
When he left the city limits, officers said he tried to hide from them in a tree row in a field.
Police found Lauter and arrested him.
He was taken to the Coles County Jail.