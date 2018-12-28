SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested and charged with making and selling heroin in Sangamon County.
James Curtis was arrested by members of the Sangamon County DIRT team (Drug Interdiction and Response Team) and the Investigations Division on Wednesday.
He was charged with three counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance (heroin).
Officials said Curtis also had heroin on him when he was arrested.
His bond is set at $50,000.
He was already on probation in Sangamon County for possession of a controlled substance.