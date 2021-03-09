DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with a December shooting in Decatur.
Tyreco S. Garry, 25, was already in the custody of the Macon County Jail on an unrelated charge, and detectives booked him for this new charge on Monday.
Decatur police had responded to the 200 block of W. Leafland Ave. for reports of shots fired the night of Dec. 22. They found a man dead in the driver's seat of a vehicle.
Macon County Coroner Michael Day has identified the victim as 20-year-old Jayleon Cummings of Decatur. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest.
Neighbors said they heard dozens of shots fired, saying it sounded like a machine gun going off in the neighborhood.
Police told WAND News SWAT believe the shooting was tied to a rash of shootings and violence that happened in Decatur that weekend. They also said they think the shootings are gang related, involving the South Side gang and the East Side gang. They said the South Side gang has ties to Chicago, and they are sending members to the Decatur area to do "some of the dirty work."
Illinois State Police troopers were brought in to help with crime.
The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible. Anyone with information about this murder is encouraged to contact Detective Danner, Detective Appenzeller or Detective Weddle at 217-424-2734, or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.
