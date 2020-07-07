SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have arrested a Beardstown man accused of possessing child pornography and making sexual contact with an animal.
Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) announced a search warrant was executed Tuesday at the home of 22-year-old Dalton M. Gallaher. Authorities collected evidence and arrested the suspect.
Authorities said they learned on March 5 Gallaher was distributing child pornography through the internet. There was a thorough investigation involving ISP investigators and the Office of the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The warrant for Gallaher's arrest was approved Monday through the Cass County Circuit Court.
The suspect is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography (Class 1 felonies) and one count of sexual contact with an animal (Class 4 felony). Gallaher is in custody at the Schuyler County Jail Tuesday and awaits a bond hearing.
Authorities said additional charges are pending after review by the Cass County State's Attorney.
State police want anyone with information to call them at (217)782-4750. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's (NCMEC) cyber tip line is accepting anonymous tips about child pornography. They can be reported at this link.
