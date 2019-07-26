URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man charged with sexually assaulting a minor in his apartment is facing several charges.
Prosecutors said Urbana man Chad Owsley, 37, asked the teen victim to “hang out” with him where he lived on July 6 after she had fought with her boyfriend, according to The News-Gazette. Owsley offered to do sexual things with the teen and she said no, Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren McQueen said, before he took off her clothes and committed the sexual assault.
The victim lived in the same apartment complex as Owsley, prosecutors said. The suspect is accused of sending her emails with sexual overtones.
McQueen said Owsley at first denied having sexual contact with the teen, then later admitted to having sex with her, but claimed it was consensual and that he believed she was older than a teenager.
Owsley, who is in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond according to the newspaper, is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 24 and is not allowed to have contact with the teen or her apartment. He faces charges of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
The sexual assault charge could mean four to 15 years behind bars.