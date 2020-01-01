URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was intoxicated over a year ago has been arrested.
Michael Carter, 42, was arraigned Tuesday on a count of criminal sexual assault. Police said he assaulted a woman on Aug. 22 or 23, 2018.
Officials said the victim knew Carter and ran into him in downtown Champaign. They had a drink together and went to a wine bar, the News Gazette reported. The victim told officers Carter told her she should not drive.
While she was not able to remember a lot of details, she said she knew he was on top of her in her car and that she had not had that much to drink.
She underwent a rape kit. However, it was not until October 2019 when officials said Carter's DNA came up as a match on the kit.
A warrant was issued Dec. 26, and he was arrested Monday.
Carter’s bond is set at $100,000.
The News Gazette reports Carter has prior convictions for aggravated battery, possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card and misdemeanor cannabis possession.