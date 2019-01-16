ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (WAND) – A man accused of trying to entice a child to a motel room for sex is facing charges.
Prosecutors say 39-year-old Hazelwood man Raymond Nugen booked a room at a Super 8 and hoped to meet who he thought would be a 5-year-old child’s mother after talking with someone online. He was actually speaking to a detective, who he talked to while waiting for the room and told about sexual things he wanted to do with the child, according to prosecutors. They say he had candy with him that he thought the child might want.
Nugen is charged with enticement or attempted enticement of a child, KSDK reports. His bond is set at $200,000.
Investigators say they believe Nugen has a history of crimes involving children below the age of 7 that could extend back to the mid-1990s. Anyone with information is asked to call the Child Abuse Unit by phone at 314-615-5400.