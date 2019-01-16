Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.