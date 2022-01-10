SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A man from Louisville IL, is being charged with two felonies in Shelby County.
According to Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke, on January 7, 2022, two felony charges were filed against Steven L. Ricketts, 48.
Police say the charges allege on January 1, 2022, Ricketts committed the offenses of armed violence and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Authorities report the charges further allege that Ricketts possessed a knife with a blade at least three inches in length while committing the offense of possession of 5 grams or more but less than 15 grams of substance containing methamphetamine.
The pending charges are merely allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for January 31, 2022.
Authorities say the charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
