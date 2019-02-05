SHERMAN, Ill. (WAND) - A man is facing charges after police said he used fake cash around Sherman.
Police said counterfeit money was used at several businesses in the Sherman area Feb. 3.
A person of interest, 22-year-old John Steward of Springfield, was identified, and earch warrants were executed on Steward's vehicle and home.
Police said they found counterfeit money and products purchased with the fake cash.
They also found a gun in the home.
Steward was arrested for forgery, theft by deception and possession of a firearm with no Firearm Owner's Identification Card by the Sherman Police Department.