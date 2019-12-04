DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man was chased and shot at in Danville.
It happened Tuesday night around 9:30. Police were called to the area of Fairchild St. and Harmon St.
Police found a vehicle accident in the area of Fairchild St. and Walnut St.
Officers spoke with a 29-year-old Danville man who said he was being chased and shot at by suspects who were in a dark colored vehicle. He said the vehicle drove up behind him at a high rate of speed. He heard gunshots as he sped away.
As he was trying to get away, his vehicle hit another vehicle in the intersection of Fairchild St. and Walnut St. The victim was not shot.
However, a 67-year-old Danville man was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries after the victim's vehicle struck his.