VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man and child suffered life-threatening injuries in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
According to Illinois State Police, a 29-year-old Danville man driving a 2013 Ford Focus hit the rear of a 2010 Toyota Camry, causing it to leave the road, at 7:47 a.m. on IL Route 1 at 900 N in Vermilion COunty. He continued heading southbound and hit a 2015 GMC Sierra in the rear, they said.
The driver then moved northbound into oncoming traffic and hit a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox head-on.
The Focus driver and a 7-year-old male passenger, who is also from Danville, had life-threatening injuries and went to a hospital by ambulance. The drivers of the Camry and Equinox, a 40-year-old Oakwood man and 20-year-old Georgetown man, respectively, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Everyone involved in the crash wore a seat belt, troopers said.
Possible charges are pending Wednesday evening.