SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man convicted of a 2015 Springfield murder will spend decades in prison.
Larry Broomfield, 21, shot Louis Tuttle on Jan. 26, 2015. Tuttle's body was found in the 2000 block of E. Edwards St.
Bloomfield faced charges of first degree murder and armed robbery. On Friday, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison, to be followed by 3 years of mandatory supervised release. He was credited for over five years served while awaiting trial.
The other suspect in this case, 26-year-old Lonell Bates, is charged with first degree murder, armed robbery and concealment of a homicidal death. His trial has been continued to Aug. 3, 2020.
