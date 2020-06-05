URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man who shot and killed another outside of an apartment building will spend decades in prison.
Dangelis Chambers, 29, will serve 55 years behind bars for the murder of Renese Riley. The shooting happened on Dec. 30, 2018 in Urbana.
According to The News-Gazette, Riley lived at a Vawter Street apartment with the sister of Chambers' girlfriend. The two men were feuding before Chambers used a gun on Riley.
Before his Thursday sentencing hearing, Chambers spent 90 minutes attempted to ask Judge Roger Webber for a new attorney or new trial. He said he disagreed with the defense strategy of his attorneys.
Prosecutors had two police officers testify about an alleged history of violence involving Chambers.
Carbondale police Office Rebecca Mooney said Chambers punched and strangled a woman who allowed him to sleep on her couch when he was drunk in April 2013. Illinois State Trooper Black Harsy, who used to serve on the police force in Carbondale, said he was one of three officers who tried to end a July 2016 fight involving Chambers and another man.
After Chambers' guilty verdict, he made threats to kill trial witnesses in a phone call with a relative. Champaign County correctional officer Robert Cravens played a recording of this call in court.
Prosecutors called for an 80 year sentence, describing Chambers as an "engine of violence." They said Riley "had the bad luck of being in the path of that engine."
Chambers' defense team argued for the 45-year minimum. They argued Chambers was acting in self-defense and nothing about the shooting was pre-planned.
Chambers was eligible for a 45 to 85 year prison term.
