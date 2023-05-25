URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana man has been convicted of a raping a woman who was asleep in her own home.
Kevin Finley, 28, will be sentenced July 18 for aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
The News Gazette reports Finley's trial started Tuesday morning with testimony from the now-29-year-old victim, a University of Illinois student who was living on Villa Lane in Urbana.
She testified that at 2 a.m. July 8, 2021, she was sleeping when she was awakened by a man wearing a headlamp and holding an object to her cheek.
She told jurors she believed it was a gun, because it was cold and metallic, and he threatened to shoot her if she moved.
She said he raped her and told her, "I promise it will be short."
The News Gazette reports the woman used a sleep-tracking app on her phone. The app was open and recorded sounds throughout the assault, including the suspect's voice. She was able to provide that recording to Urbana police.
The victim said Finley made her shower after the attack, but that she avoided cleaning herself thoroughly in hopes of preserving evidence. The News Gazette reports she testified Finley used the headlamp to inspect her privates after the shower.
She said he asked her if she had a roommate. The victim lied and said she did, but she was not there, trying to protect her. The suspect left out the sliding glass door of the first-floor apartment.
The victim said she then called police and went to the hospital to have a rape kit done.
Police said Finley was developed as a suspect right away. He was first questioned on July 10 and again on July 16. On July 16, Finley was arrested on charges of selling drugs. He still has an outstanding case for methamphetamine delivery.
Police said when Finley was charged, he was also suspected of groping several women in Urbana who had been walking alone.
On July 29, he was charged with the sexual assault.
The News Gazette reports geolocation data from Finley's phone put it in the area of the woman’s apartment during the time of the attack.
The jury was shown surveillance video from another building aimed at the woman's apartment that showed someone coming up to her windows at 10:40 p.m. July 7 and again at 1:30 a.m. July 8. Surveillance video from a Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District bus showed Finley in the area about 10:40 p.m.
The prosecution said the results of the rape kit showed Finley was a contributor in the DNA taken.
The gun that police said Finley used in the rape was never found.
The News Gazette reports that the defense argued the victim could not identify Finley and never actually saw a gun. They claimed the prosecution's case was circumstantial.
Finley faces 16 to 40 years to be served at 85 percent time and another possible three to 14 years for aggravated criminal sexual abuse to be served after that.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.