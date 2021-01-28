DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man was who was convicted in 2006 for sexually abusing a 5-year-old child has been indicted by a grand jury for failing to register and updated his address as a sex offender.
David W. Morlan, 66, is accused of failing to update his registration between June to December 2020.
Morlan was arrested on Jan. 8 and charged in a criminal complaint.
The affidavit filed in support of the complaint alleges that Morlan was convicted in Vermilion County, Ill., in September 2006, for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor, a five-year-old victim.
The indictment also alleges that Morlan, who had registered his address in Indiana, was living in Danville, Ill., but had not updated his registration.
If convicted, the penalty for violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act is up to ten years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.