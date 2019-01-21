ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WAND) – A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after an Illinois mall shooting.
Police tell NBC Chicago the shooting was in Orland Park outside of an Orland Square Mall clothing store. Police say the the man ran from the center of the mall and collapsed outside of the store.
A person on social media said they saw people running and police arriving in the area. Departments from more than one neighboring town came to help at the scene.
Police are searching for the person who shot the man Monday night. That search included the inside of the mall, and officers say they believe the person fled the area. They're calling the shooting an "isolated incident". The station reports police don’t think there is more than one victim.
Details will be added to this developing story as they become available.