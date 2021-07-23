CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) A man has died after he was shot Friday evening in Champaign, police said.
Authorities have started a homicide investigation after the shooting happened at about 4:56 p.m. Firday in the 3000 block of Edward Hoffman Drive. Police said they responded to a report of shots fired and found a 26-year-old an with a single life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest.
The man was transported to a hospital by ambulance and died from his injuries there.
Police want any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems to notify law enforcement. Authorities believe video footage can help with the investigation.
There have been no arrests made as of Friday night.
Champaign police said anyone with information should contact them by calling (217)351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. People can also stay anonymous by submitting tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at (217)373-8477, online here or through the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
