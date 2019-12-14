COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAND) - A man who accidentally called the police ended up getting arrested anyway.
Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputies got the call to the 300 block of Daugherty St. Friday night
Aaron Allman, 48, of Columbus accidentally dialed 911. He told dispatchers that everything was fine and no one needed to respond. Deputies responded anyway and they were able to confirm that Allman had a warrant for his arrest.
Allman was then taken to Bartholomew County Jail.
Sheriff Matt Myers posted on his Facebook page Saturday, "Thank you, Mr. Allman, for giving us a call to pick you up. Doesn't get any better then this. Lock your cell phone when not using."