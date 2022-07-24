CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man died in a single car crash, according to the Champaign County Coroner.
The Champaign County Coroner said Anakin L. Feuerborn, 22, of Mattoon died in a single motor vehicle crash at approximately 5:08 PM on Saturday, July 23, 2022, near Mattoon, Illinois.
The coroner said Feuerborn was pronounced dead at 2:35 AM on July 24, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois.
The crash occurred at 1000 N. and 700 E. near Mattoon, Illinois. According to the coroner, Feuerborn lost control of his vehicle, overcorrected, and flipped his car.
Toxicology results are pending, according to the coroner.
The crash is under investigation by the Coles County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.
