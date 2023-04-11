DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Macon County Coroner Michael Day confirmed that a central Illinois man is dead after being found in full arrest by coworkers.
The man was operating a locomotive in the rail yard at ADM Bioproducts Complex at 4666 E. Faries on Tuesday morning.
The locomotive he was operating apparently stuck some rail cars and he was found to be in full arrest by his coworkers. He was transported to the hospital but was not able to be resuscitated.
The cause of death is currently classified as undetermined by the coroner but an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.
His name has been withheld pending family notification.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
