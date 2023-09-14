MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man has died after being injured during a boat race on Lake Jacksonville.
The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, confirmed the death of Richard Krier, 76, of Indianola, Iowa.
Krier was pronounced dead Wednesday at 2:03 a.m. while an inpatient at Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Krier was brought into the hospital by EMS on September 8 after he crashed a boat he was operating, during a boat race, on Lake Jacksonville.
He died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in that crash.
The death remains under investigation by Sangamon County Coroner.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
