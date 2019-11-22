WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) - A man was stabbed in the neck and killed in Watseka Thursday.
Police were called to the 100 block of E. Oak around 4:15 p.m.
The man was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Once police arrived at the hospital, they said they found the suspect there who was also being treated for a stab wound.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
Police said the suspect is Andre Maiden, 23, of Kankakee. He is charged with aggravated battery.
Police expect the charges to be changed pending review of evidence by the State's Attorney's Office.
The investigation is ongoing.