CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Officials have released the identity of a man who died after falling or jumping from a second floor balcony in the Coles County Courthouse.
49-year-old James Brigham was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana at 3:46 p.m. Jan. 24, two days after the incident.
He was in custody and in court for a divorce hearing when he either fell or jumped.
An autopsy is scheduled for Jan. 26.
The death is being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner's Office and the Illinois State Police.