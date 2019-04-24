DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A Danville man has died after a fight led to gunfire Wednesday afternoon.
The person killed was 25-year-old Roosevelt Anderson Jr. Responders found him lying in the road in the 900 block of Danville's Redden Lane with a gunshot wound in his head.
That address is in the area of the Fair Oaks public housing complex.
Anderson was in critical condition after the shooting. He died at about 3:05 p.m. Thursday at Carle Foundation Hospital.
A fight between several men happened before the shooting, police say, and Anderson was shot after the argument turned physical. l.
There were no other injuries and no suspect information is available Thursday night.