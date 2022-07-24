WITT, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police reports that a Witt County man died after the car he was in hit a tree Friday around 7:25 p.m.
The 59-year-old man was a passenger in vehicle driven by Daniel Adams, a 34-year-old from Gillespie, IL.
A preliminary investigation finds that Adams was traveling west on Illinois Route 16 southwest of 5th Street in Witt, Montgomery County. The car left the road to the right and struck an embankment and a tree.
The passenger was pronounced dead on scene. Adams was transported by ambulance to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver, Daniel Adams, is charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving Too Fast for Conditions.
