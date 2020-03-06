UNIVERSITY CITY, MO. (WAND) – A man dressed like The Joker was making threats on Facebook Live. Police were able to arrested him inside a Missouri business during the broadcast.
Police arrested Jeremy Garnier, 48, on preliminary charges of making a terrorist threat.
The Facebook Live appears to show police kicking him out of the Saint Louis Galleria mall. So, Garnier recorded himself heading to the Delmar Loop and into the live music venue Blueberry Hill.
The video has since been removed.
"It's time to clown around, Joker style," he said in the video.
He also said he had a reason for posting the video.
"The reason I have your attention is to end the epidemic of opioid addiction and heroin overdoses,” he said in the video.
But prosecutors said he took it too far.
"You need to leave that stuff alone and inspire the children not to do it, and kill a few people while you're at it,” Garnier said in the video.
The live stream captured a bartender asking him what he wants to drink. He ordered a Sprite.
“I can't be inebriated when I'm planning on killing a bunch of people,” he said in the video.
Moments after the threat was caught on Facebook Live, University City police were there to arrest Garnier. The arrest was mostly caught on the video.
On his Facebook account, Garnier refers to himself as a multimedia musician and artist, and he has a platform.