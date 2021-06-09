DEWITT CO., Ill. (WAND) - A man is dead after drowning at Clinton Lake in DeWitt County on Wednesday, according to the county coroner, Randy Rice.
Rice said the body of a man in his 50's was recovered around 5:00. The circumstances of his death are still under investigation at this time.
The body was pulled from the lake near the Boondocks Grill and Bar.
WAND News is working to gather more information and will pass along details as we get them.
