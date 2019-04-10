DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Decatur man accused in the death of a 2-year-old girl is set to have a pre-trial hearing Wednesday.
Anthony Myers has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of Ta’Naja Barnes.
Myers was the live-in boyfriend of Ta’Naja’s mother, Twanka Davis. Davis has also pleaded not guilty in the child’s death.
First responders found the child unresponsive at the couple’s home in February. They described the child as cold, dirty and hungry. She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Ta’Naja’s death has prompted a legislative investigation into the state’s child welfare system.
Myers' pre-trial hearing is set for 1:30 p.m.