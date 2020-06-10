DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man is now facing charges after running from police into a home near Hickory and Lowber streets.
Dana E. Bond is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting police.
The Decatur Police Department say they observed a vehicle in the area that abruptly parked their vehicle once they noticed officers passing by. DPD officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but Bond exited the car with a suspicious item and ran into a home on Lowber Street.
Officers said in a sworn statement, it is believed Bond was carrying a gun wrapped with a shirt or towel.
Once Bond ran into the home officers surrounded the residence and Bond eventually surrendered.
In the car officers found a loaded gun on the floor board. Once officers obtained a search warrant for the home they found two other guns that were loaded. Police say six other people live inside the residence.
Bond is known to police, his is currently on parole for an armed robbery/kidnapping in Sangamon County.
Police arrested Bond and he was booked into the Macon County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
