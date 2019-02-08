TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WAND) – A child rape suspect facing hundreds of charges is behind bars in Florida.
WFLA reports U.S. Marshals caught 46-year-old Garrick Landon Bloom near the Kearney Center, a Tallahassee-area homeless shelter. He had been on the run since investigators issued a warrant for his arrest on Jan. 16. The warrants came out of Shippenville, Penn.
Investigators say he groomed and sexually assaulted a boy when he was 5 years old and for several years.
Bloom’s charges include 216 counts each of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child and statutory sexual assault. He is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
The suspect is in the Leon County Detention Facility and waiting for extradition to Pennsylvania.