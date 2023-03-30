URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Urbana Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of S. Smith Rd., Thursday morning.
According to police, officers arrived on the scene around 11:04 a.m. to find a 51-year-old male from Urbana with life threatening injuries from a stab wound to the chest.
Life saving measures were attempted by first responders to no avail.
Authorities report the male was later pronounced deceased at Carle Hospital.
As of this time, the investigation into this matter is ongoing and police are still gathering facts.
No arrests have been made and police know this was not a random act of violence.
Urbana Police ask that anyone who has additional information or video footage of the incident please contact police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Citizens are reminded that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.
At this time no further information has been made available.
