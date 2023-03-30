Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Windy with showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Windy with showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.