SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries after attempting to jump onto a moving train, responders said.
This happened at about 1:01 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 19th and Carpenter streets. According to firefighters, witnesses said a 50-year-old man appeared to be trying to jump onto the train and fell off.
Crews immediately applied a tourniquet after responding in less than three minutes. His injury involved a lower extremity amputation.
When a press release was sent Tuesday evening, authorities said there was no update on the patient's medical status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.