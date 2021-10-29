SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An Oconee man was sentenced to 7 years in prison on unlawful drug possession, after fleeing from police.
Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on October 27, 2021, Nathan W. Moore, age 38, of Oconee was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of Methamphetamine, a class 3 Felony.
Normally, the offense carries a sentencing ranging from probation to 5 years in prison, Moore faces an extended term sentence with a maximum term of ten years due to his prior criminal history.
Moore was sentenced to a concurrent term of six years for the offense of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with a prior conviction.
According to officials, Moore was arrested on June 1, 2021 after police attempted to stop his vehicle for driving with a loud exhaust.
Police say Moore fled at a high rate of speed, abandoning his vehicle after disregarding a stop sign and driving through a back yard of a residence. He then proceeded to flee on foot and was apprehended as he ran towards a tree line in Tower Hill.
Upon arrest, police located 1.8 grams of methamphetamine and 2.8 grams of buprenorphine, a controlled substance, in his pocket.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting agency in this case.
