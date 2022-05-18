DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Darius R. Coffie was formally arraigned for the murder of a 25-year-old woman and her unborn child, Wednesday morning.
Coffie was arrested following a chase conducted by U.S. Marshals and the Springfield Police Department after they issued a warrant for first-degree murder charges.
Authorities report on May 9 around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Walnut Grove Avenue after receiving reports of shots fired in the area.
Once on scene, they found 25-year-old Shyann S. Foster with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said she was dead when officers arrived.
Autopsy results showed Foster died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and extremities. Family tells WAND News, Foster was pregnant when she was killed.
Coffie preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 1.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.