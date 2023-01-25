MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man was found dead after Macon County Sheriff's deputies said he was ejected after his vehicle flipped multiple times Wednesday morning.
Deputies responded to the single vehicle accident on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road around 8:15 a.m.
They found a truck on the south side of Andrew Street Road in a field. The vehicle appeared to have flipped several times.
A deceased man was found about 60 feet from the vehicle after being ejected.
There were no witnesses, and it is believed that the accident occurred shortly before passing motorists discovered it.
The Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the Macon County Coroner’s Office said the man's name is being withheld until family can be notified.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
