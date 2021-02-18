SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man whose body was found at a Springfield trailer park has been identified.
The man who died is 35-year-old Richard Poggemiller, a Sangamon County coroner's press release said. Authorities pronounced him dead at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday after responding to the 2500 block of N. Grand Ave.
The coroner's office said Poggemiller's body was found outside at a trailer park near this address.
An autopsy was performed Thursday. Authorities said preliminary results are pending toxicology reports and additional studies. There is no evidence of an injury or trauma.
The Sangamon County Coroner's Office and Sangamon County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
