BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have identified a 62-year-old man found dead after firefighters battled flames at a Bloomington apartment building.
At 11:08 p.m. Monday, authorities responded to find smoke coming from the eaves of the structure at 603 W. Market St. Crews made multiple attempts to attack the fire and enter the building, but were hindered repeatedly due to conditions in the building. Stairs that had burned away kept them from getting to the third floor.
Firefighters from Normal and Bloomington Township were called to assist at one point in the response.
With help from an aerial apparatus and extensive exterior attack, crews were able to enter the building and, at about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, authorities discovered the victim in his apartment.
That person has been identified as Tyrone L. Hoy of Bloomington. According to a preliminary autopsy opinion, Hoy died from carbon monoxide intoxication because of inhalation of smoke and soot due to the fire. There is no evidence of assault, altercation or infection, the McLean County coroner said, and toxicology testing is pending.
The McLean County Coroner's Office, Bloomington Fire Department, Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office and Bloomington police are investigating. The Bloomington Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is assisting Bloomington firefighters.
Investigators determined there are suspicious circumstances in the fire, which destroyed the apartment building. Five residents were taken to local hospitals with fire-related injuries, and eight adults were displaced.
Anyone with information should contact BPD Detective Brad Melton at (309)434-2537 or BMelton@cityblm.org or BPD Detective Brock Merritt at (309)434-2359 or BMerritt@cityblm.org. Anyone who wants to stay anonymous should call the Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit (CIAU) at (309)434-2963 or email CIAU@cityblm.org.
