SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was found dead inside his Springfield home Wednesday was murdered, the Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, said.
Larry J. Robinson, 59, was found dead inside his home in the 1400 block of East Reservoir at 11:52 a.m.
Police said an employee of the Veterans Association had arrived at the home to check on the welfare of Robinson and found him down and unresponsive.
Allmon said the manner of Robinson’s death was homicide.
The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
