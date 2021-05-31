CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have identified a man found dead on the shoulder of I-57 early Monday.
The Champaign County Sheriff's Department, Illinois State Police and OSF Pro Ambulance responded at about 4 a.m. Monday to I-57 southbound at mile marker 245, located near Thomasboro, for a person laying on the interstate shoulder. They discovered 32-year-old Kendrick D. Jones of Little Rock, Ark., was killed.
Police previously said Jones appeared to have been hit by an unknown vehicle in a hit-and-run. Jones was on the shoulder of the road and a vehicle was off the road in a nearby field, per Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup.
Jones was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:30 a.m.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the Champaign County Regional Autopsy Facility. The death and circumstances surrounding it are under investigation by ISP and the Champaign County Coroner's Office.
