CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police are investigating after a late night shooting left one man dead.
Champaign Police responded to the 2500 block of Leeper Court for a reported shooting. They said when officers arrived they found a 31-year-old male victim laying in the driveway.
The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Champaign County Coroner released the name of the victim as Alan T. Harden.
Preliminary investigation suggests the man was outside at a gathering when he was approached and shot at multiple times, fatally striking him.
This investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, November 28th.
Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign Police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.
This is a developing story and WAND News will provide updates as soon as they become available.
