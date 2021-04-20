SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man who shot and killed another man in a Springfield apartment in 2017 has been found guilty of charges.
The suspect, Moises Trujillo, was found guilty Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery. Trujillo is one of three suspects charged in connection to the death of Dezmeion Poole, 24, and was accused of being the gunman.
Authorities found Poole in his apartment, located in the 2100 block of E. Watch St., on March 17, 2017. He had multiple gunshot wounds.
Trujillo faces a sentence of 76 years to life in prison for the crime.
Two other suspects, 22-year-old Caston M. Rosa and 28-year-old Antonio L. Ragsdale, face murder and armed robbery charges in the same case. Trial calls for those suspects are scheduled for May.
Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright issued the following statement about Trujillo's conviction:
“Our community stands united against gun violence. The defendant’s conviction should send a strong message that those who commit acts of violence with firearms will be held accountable and could spend the rest of their lives behind bars.”
Sentencing for Trujillo is set for 8 a.m. on June 22, 2021.
The case was prosecuted by First Assistant State's Attorney Derek Dion and Assistant State's Attorneys Robin Schmidt and Morgan Young.
