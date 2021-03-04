DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man has been found guilty of shooting and killing a man in 2018.
A Vermilion County jury found Dyontae Bright, 21, guilty in the murder of Albert Gardner, 23. Authorities said the shooting happened at about 2 a.m. on June 16, 2018 at the Untouchables Motorcycle Club.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Bright fled to a neighboring state to avoid capture after the murder. Raoul's office prosecuted the case against Bright in cooperation with the office of Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.
“As with this case, collaborations between federal, state, county and local law enforcement are critical to ensuring that individuals who perpetrate violent crimes are convicted – particularly when they go to extreme lengths to avoid capture," Raoul said. "I look forward to continue these partnerships to protect communities from gun violence.”
“Today’s jury verdict of guilty against Dyontae Bright clearly demonstrates that the good people of our community simply will not tolerate violent gang shootings,” said Lacy. “I also would like to take this opportunity to thank Attorney General Kwame Raoul and his entire staff for their assistance to the State’s Attorney’s office in the prosecution of this murderer. Our continued partnership in the ongoing battle against violent crime truly is an asset to Vermilion County.”
Assistant Attorneys General Mike Falagario and Haley Bookhout handled the case for Raoul's Criminal Prosecutions and Trials Assistance Bureau, according to a press release.
Vermilion County Circuit Court Judge Nancy Fahey said post-trial motions in Bright's case for April 22, 2021.
