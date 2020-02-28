DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man who used a knife to try to steal from a Danville business was found guilty Friday.
Before 6 p.m. on Aug. 24, 2019, 55-year-old Gordon Seward tried to steal from Main Package Liquors (732 E. Main St.) in Danville. He first was seen fishing for expired beer in the store's dumpster, then opened the drive through window and tried to steal cigars.
Seward threatened the victim while holding a knife at the window, then entered the store. He left when the victim grabbed a bat for protection, giving them a chance to call police.
He was charged with attempted armed robbery, a class 1 felony, and a class A misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. The first charge carries a sentence of four to 15 years in prison at 50%, while the second could mean up to a year in jail.
"The business owners and hardworking employees in our community deserve to be free from the threat of violence in the workplace," said Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.
Seward will be sentenced at 10 a.m. on April 9. His bond is revoked.
NOTE: Vermilion County officials told WAND-TV to call Monday for a mug shot of Seward.