SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Chance Evans, 23, of Stewardson, Illinois was found guilty of attempt murder with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon on November 7, following a bench trial.
According to a release from the Shelby County State's Attorney's Office, Evans was traveling in the passenger seat of his girlfriend's SUV on April 12 as she drove to a gas station in Stewardson. At the station, Evans encountered a man that he had a long-term dispute with. The man was traveling with his girlfriend and two young children.
Evan's girlfriend testified that he directed her to follow the man's vehicle and pull up next to it on Route 32. An exchange occurred in which Evans yelled at the man and the man threw a beverage at the car Evans was traveling in. After this exchange, Evans pulled out a 38 caliber revolver and fired one round into the other car, narrowly missing the victim. Evans and his girlfriend fled the scene after the gunshot.
The incident was witnessed and corroborated by another driver who was traveling west on Mode Road.
Evans testified that the gun was accidentally discharged during a physical struggle with his girlfriend. When he was questioned by law enforcement about why he gave a different version of events on the night of his arrest, he claimed that officers coerced him by offering him multiple cans of Dr. Pepper.
Judge Amanda Ade-Harlow presided over the trial and rendered the guilty verdicts. Evans will be sentenced on January 5, 2023.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.