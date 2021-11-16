DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been convicted of kidnapping and battering a woman in Decatur.
Charges stemmed from a situation that unfolded in April of 2020, when police said Aric L. Corsby, 20, and a woman started arguing in a Decatur home. They said he grabbed her by the neck, causing her to barely be able to breathe, and started punching her.
Corsby was accused of beating the woman throwing her by the hair, with the beating lasting at least an hour, according to a sworn affidavit. He was also accused of firing a handgun into a ceiling and wall.
The affidavit went on to say Corsby made death threats against the woman, her brother and her puppy, and told her he would drown the dog if she didn't feed it. He made her go into the bathroom, followed her in and placed a chair under the door handle to prevent her from leaving.
Police said the woman escaped through the back door after she and Corsby both fell asleep. This was after freeing herself from shoe strings tied around her ankles and wrists. She then reached out to law enforcement for help.
Corsby was taken into custody after a standoff with authorities. There were no injuries in that standoff situation.
The guilty verdict returned Tuesday against Corsby was for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm. A not guilty verdict was returned on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 19, 2022.
