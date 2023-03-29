DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — In September of 2022, a Decatur woman was beaten so badly that she had to be airlifted to Springfield Memorial Hospital due to the severity of her injuries.
The man accused of beating her was found guilty of Aggravated Domestic Battery in a bench trial on Wednesday.
Carlos I. Saucedo-Nava, 27, was charged with one count Attempted Murder and two counts of Aggravated Domestic Battery. The court did not find him guilty on the Attempted Murder charge but did find him guilty on both Aggravated Domestic Battery charges.
Related Links
- Man accused of beating woman, charged with attempted murder
- Police: Decatur woman airlifted to Springfield hospital after violent beating
- Woman fighting for her life after domestic violence incident
According to Decatur Police, on September 3, 2022 at 12:02 p.m. a 27-year-old woman showed up to Decatur Memorial Hospital with a head injury from a domestic violence incident. A sworn statement said police were called to the hospital that same afternoon. The injured woman suffered massive swelling to her head, a fractured right eye socket and bleeding from her right ear and had to be airlifted to Springfield Memorial Hospital due to the severity of her injures.
An October 2022 update from the GoFundMe page set up for the injured woman listed her as still recovering.
A sentencing hearing for Saucedo-Nava has been set for June 5 at 10:30 a.m. in Courtroom 3B.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.