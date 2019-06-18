DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man has been found guilty of holding a couple at gunpoint, battering them, and stealing from them.
Jahziel Shumpert was tried as an adult.
On March 10, 2017 Shumpert held a handgun to a 28-year-old man and forced him into his house. While inside, he also held a 26-year-old woman at gunpoint.
He battered both victims and stole from the house and from their cars.
Shumpert will be sentenced Aug. 19.
He is facing six to 30 years in prison with three years of mandatory supervised release.